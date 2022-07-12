REPORT: Former Cowboys Star Marion Barber Died From Heat Stroke

Marion Barber’s cause of death has been revealed.

The former Dallas Cowboys star was found dead at the age of 38 in his apartment back in early June, and the Collin County medical examiner’s office has determined heat stroke killed the former football player, according to CBS DFW. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No further details about Barber’s death were provided in the report.

While it’s not clear what caused Barber to suffer from heat stroke and die, it’s clear that it’s an incredibly sad and tragic situation.

Men aren’t supposed to be dying at the age of 38, especially from medical conditions that can be avoided. As far as I know, heat stroke is a completely avoidable situation.

Marion Barber was the early 2000s version of Marshawn Lynch. pic.twitter.com/z1Cd91ONQk — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 15, 2021

Death can be brutal, and that’s especially true when it comes to people dying from unexpected causes at relatively young ages. That’s exactly what happened with Barber.

He went from being a standout running back in the NFL to being dead at the age of 38 because of heat stroke. It’s nothing short of a complete and total tragedy.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.