REPORT: Former NFL Star Brian Urlacher Says Some Players Are Faking Having CTE Just To Sue The League

Former NFL star Brian Urlacher reportedly shared a very hot take about CTE.

Urlacher was one of the most punishing linebackers in the history of the league, and he’s handed out many massive hits. As I’m sure you could have guessed, he’s very well-aware of the discussions about head injuries, but he thinks some players might be stretching the truth of their injuries. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Here’s the problem now with all the guys with the CTE. If they do have it, I feel for them, but there’s guys who say they have it just so they can be in the fucking lawsuit,” Urlacher said during an appearance on “Bussin’ With the Boys,” according to BroBible.

This is a prime example of not every thought in your head needs to be said. It just doesn’t need to be! If you find yourself ever wondering if anyone has faked CTE, it’s probably time to relax.

Now, that’s not to say the former Bears star is wrong. He’s obviously tied into the NFL world, but if you’re going to make a claim like this, you better have some proof.

Otherwise, it’s probably something you should just keep to yourself.

Furthermore, you diagnose CTE by cutting into the brain. You know what someone has to be in order to cut apart their brain? Dead. They have to be dead.

How the hell do you know if someone is faking it or not as long as they’re alive?

Let us know your thoughts on Urlacher’s thoughts on people possibly faking CTE in the comments below.