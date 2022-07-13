Family Says 28-Year-Old Woman Paralyzed After Visit To Chiropractor

A Georgia woman was left paralyzed after a routine visit to a chiropractor last month, her family is alleging.

Caitlin Jensen, a recent Georgia Southern University graduate, visited her chiropractor on June 16 in Savannah for an adjustment to her neck, WSB-TV reported. Soon after, Jensen was reportedly rushed to an emergency room suffering from a stroke, cardiac arrest, and a loss of pulse for ten minutes.



“That morning, we were up and talking to her before work, you’re talking to her and then 30 minutes later, you know, she’s in the hospital and now in the ICU,” Jensen’s brother, Caleb Johnson, told WJCL.

Doctors at Memorial Health were able to revive and stabilize Jensen. Tests found four dissected arteries in Jensen’s neck, which led to cardiac arrest and traumatic brain injury.

The cause of Jensen’s injury has not been confirmed, but Caitlin’s mother, Darlene Jensen, told Channel 2 Action News that her daughter’s doctors believe the injury was a direct result of the neck adjustment. (RELATED: Jacob Blake Paralyzed From The Waist Down, His Father Says)

“The surgeon that performed the surgeon on her that saved her life, and every other doctor that has looked at her, have all agreed that this happened as a direct result of the neck manipulation,” Darlene Jensen said. “The chiropractor called 911 and then called me and told me that she was ‘having a reaction to the treatment.’”

Now, nearly a month later, the Jensen family is looking to the community for help with current and long-term medical costs.

A GoFundMe has raised over $39,000 from over 680 donations.

“Caitlin has a long road to recovery, and as a college student who has a very simple health care plan, she will need significant financial resources to get her through this road to recovery,” family members wrote on the GoFundMe. “We ask that you please flood Caitlin with your prayers and positive energy and consider donating to this cause.”

The family hopes to relocate Jensen to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for rehabilitation once she is stable enough to leave Memorial’s ICU, WJCL reported.