House Republicans Invite Jordan Peterson To Speak At Weekly Lunch

Canadian best-selling author and clinical psychologist Dr. Jordan B. Peterson spoke at a lunch for the Republican Study Committee Wednesday.

Peterson spoke to the group of House Republicans at the invitation of Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw. Crenshaw appeared on Peterson’s podcast in early January, where the two discussed foreign policy.

“I’m trying to help formulate a positive conservative message,” Peterson told The Hill following the lunch. “It’s dangerous in these times where politics has become increasingly tit for tat. It’s easy to recoil into a kind of resentment, especially in relationship to the radicals on the left and to just be tossing increasingly barbed insults back and forth.”

Jordan Peterson spoke to the Republican Study Committee today pic.twitter.com/HBn6FQF0Tn — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) July 13, 2022

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, spoke highly of the speech.

“We talked about the culture war from a very philosophical and academic standpoint,” Banks told The Hill. “He gave us lots of advice on how to be more articulate and be more effective.” (RELATED: Twitter Suspends Dave Rubin For Commenting On Jordan Peterson’s Ban)

Alabama Rep. Barry Moore called Peterson “brilliant” and praised the talk.

“There’s an opportunity for conservatives to take the high ground and, you know, it’s an argument that we can win. He believes that there’s some nobility in it, and that there’s an opportunity for us to message on that,” Moore said.

Peterson was suspended from Twitter in June for referring to prominent transgender actor Elliot Page, who currently identifies as a man, by Page’s female name.

“Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician,” Peterson said in the offending tweet.