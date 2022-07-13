Toronto Blue Jays Fire Manager Charlie Montoyo

The Toronto Blue Jays fired their manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday, making him the third major league manager to lose his job in 2022.

Toronto has come up short of high expectations set before the start of the 2022 season, sitting in fourth place in the AL East with a record of 46-42. Montoyo’s contract was extended in April, and it was meant to keep him with the Blue Jays through at least the 2023 season, according to The Athletic.



Several media outlets, including Forbes, The Sporting News, and CBS Sports, predicted that the Blue Jays would finish in first place in their division. The team has lost nine of its last 11 games, and is only two games ahead of the last place Baltimore Orioles. (RELATED: Phillies Fire Manager Joe Girardi)

John Schneider was named interim manager through this season, with Casey Candaele taking his place as bench coach, according to a statement from the organization.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays: pic.twitter.com/mSylN7TyDE — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 13, 2022

Montoyo became Toronto’s manager in 2019, and in just over three years with the organization the team went 236-236, according to MLB.com.

Before joining the Blue Jays, Montoyo spent six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he served as bench coach during his last three years. Montoyo also served in various roles in the Rays’ minor league system for 18 years.