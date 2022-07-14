‘The Only Candidate Joe Biden Could Beat Is Donald Trump’: CNN Data Reporter Weighs In On 2024

A CNN data reporter claimed that President Joe Biden would lose re-election to anybody but former President Donald Trump Wednesday.

“Joe Biden’s favorable rating is actually slightly higher than Donald Trump’s,” Harry Enten told CNN host Anderson Cooper. “It’s not that he’s a popular guy, but if you look at that slide, 41% is a higher favorable rating than 39%. And so, this something gets at what Joe Biden was talking about, why he welcomes this, because I’m fairly convinced, at this point, that the only candidate that Joe Biden could beat is Donald Trump.” (RELATED: Not Even CNN Could Spin Biden’s Latest Poll Numbers As Anything But A Disaster)

Enten explained that the one issue that was driving Biden’s unpopularity was inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 9.1% year-to-year in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, after climbing 8.8% year-over-year in May.

WATCH:

“Take a look at Joe Biden’s job disapproval rating since last year, July of 2022,” Enten said before correcting himself. “Then look at it seven months ago in December of 2021 — July of 2021, December of 2021 and now, what do you see? You see his disapproval rating is rising from the 40s into the high 50s. At the same time, look at the percentage of people who say that their top familial concern is, in fact, inflation.”

“Back in July of 2021, a year ago, it was basically nobody who was saying that inflation was a large concern, maybe outside of Larry Summers, then it started picking up in December of 2021. And now, it is a clear number one issue and we see this clear correlation: as more people are concerned about inflation, Joe Biden’s disapproval rating climbs ever higher,” Enten said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.