Libs Melt Down After CNN Host Suggests They Stop Fretting About Gender Pronouns

Liberals melted down in response to an opinion piece written by CNN host Fareed Zakaria which suggested Democrats should focus less on fringe gender ideology and more on infrastructure projects.

Zakaria wrote in his Washington Post opinion piece that Democrats are out of touch with Americans on social and cultural issues and that the party needs to focus on improving its performance on infrastructure, especially in blue states. Liberals reacted quickly, alternatively accusing the author of transphobia and denying that Democrats are really focused on issues like pronouns and transgenderism.

Democrats need to once more become the party that gets stuff done, builds things and makes government work for people. That’s a lot more important to most Americans than using the right pronouns. My latest column: https://t.co/x8ULfqjdfQ — Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) July 14, 2022

“Democrats need to once more become the party that gets stuff done, builds things and makes government work for people. That’s a lot more important to most Americans than using the right pronouns,” Zakaria wrote on Twitter while sharing his piece.

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, critiqued the piece.

Addressing someone by the name/pronoun they prefer is free, easy, and kind. Using them builds community and belonging. Democrats can walk and chew gum. We can fix roads and build bridges while also making it a little easier to go about your life. That’s called freedom. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) July 15, 2022

“We can fix roads and build bridges while also making it a little easier to go about your life. That’s called freedom,” he wrote.

Several Twitter users came to the defense of Democrats, insisting that preferred pronouns and other cultural issues hadn’t distracted from more practical projects. (RELATED: Abortion Activists Seethe After Biden WH Calls Them ‘Out Of Step’)

Zero Democrats are running on pronouns. The middle and left of the party has long supported a job-creating, inflation-fighting, poverty-reducing reconciliation package but a handful of centrists keep blowing it up. Blame them, not trans people. https://t.co/sEUEOJT3mS — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 15, 2022

“Zero Democrats are running on pronouns,” Max Kennerly, an attorney, wrote. “The middle and left of the party has long supported a job-creating, inflation-fighting, poverty-reducing reconciliation package but a handful of centrists keep blowing it up. Blame them, not trans people.”

a) it’s very cool that you don’t give a shit about trans people b) show me on the doll where Democrats have actually made pronouns a legislative priority rather than focusing on the stuff you say they should be focused on https://t.co/1MaWoFyk9w — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) July 15, 2022

“a) it’s very cool that you don’t give a shit about trans people,” Slate senior editor Sam Adams said. “b) show me on the doll where Democrats have actually made pronouns a legislative priority rather than focusing on the stuff you say they should be focused on.”

Others criticized the tweet because they saw it as being anti-transgender.

like I said. The moment supporting us gets in the way, it vanishes. We are on our own, but we are not alone. https://t.co/7VituGyHnk — Magdalene Visaggio 🏳️‍⚧️ (@MagsVisaggs) July 15, 2022

“like I said. The moment supporting us gets in the way, it vanishes. We are on our own, but we are not alone,” writer Magdlene Vissaggio said.

It’s exhausting and demoralizing to constantly be told that your existence is politically inconvenient. https://t.co/OjI5u0ah1D — Jaclyn Moore (@JaclynPMoore) July 15, 2022

“It’s exhausting and demoralizing to constantly be told that your existence is politically inconvenient,” Jaclyn Moore, a writer for the movie “Dear White People,” wrote.

We’ve watched political insiders spend six years offering concessions to fascists, and getting only more fascism in return. Anyone still doing it is doing it on purpose. https://t.co/jeNhXkE01B — Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) July 15, 2022

“We’ve watched political insiders spend six years offering concessions to fascists, and getting only more fascism in return. Anyone still doing it is doing it on purpose,” writer Ty Schalter said.

Zakaria did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

