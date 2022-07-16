Migrant Encounters At US-Mexico Border Hit Another Historic High

The number of migrants encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border decreased in June but remained at a historic high, according to numbers released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Friday.

CBP encountered 207,416 migrants at the southern border, a 14% decrease compared to May. There were 92,274 migrants immediately expelled under Title 42, the public health order activated during the COVID-19 pandemic, in June. (RELATED: ‘Afraid Of My Country’: Here Are The Most Shocking Things I Saw In My Night At The Border)

The encounters are the highest number recorded for the month of June dating all the way back to 2000.

The number of migrants encountered in April, 234,088, shattered DHS records, followed by a record 239,416 migrants encountered in May.

BORDER REPORT: The first group of migrants I encountered last week in Yuma, AZ were from China, Peru, Georgia, Venezuela, Cuba, and India Only a few dozen migrants out of the ~1,500 crossing each day into the Yuma border sector are being returned under Title 42 pic.twitter.com/iqdwAX0QKH — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 31, 2022

“My message to those considering taking this dangerous journey is simple: this is not an easy passage, the human smugglers only care about your money – not your life or the lives of your loved ones, and you will be placed in removal proceedings from the United States if you cross the border without legal authorization and are unable to establish a legal basis to remain,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement.

The number of unaccompanied children encountered increased by 4% to 15,271. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is bracing for an ongoing surge of unaccompanied children, expecting to accommodate nearly 161,000 this year, according to The Washington Examiner, which recently obtained federal data on the subject.

CBP didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

