POLL: Majority Of Latinos Support Key Trump-Era Border Policy

A majority of Latinos agree with Title 42, a Trump-era policy used to quickly expel migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll released Thursday by Axios-Ipsos Latino in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.

Of the Latinos polled, 51% strongly agreed or somewhat agreed with Title 42 remaining, while 44% are opposed to keeping it, according to Axios. (RELATED: ‘Afraid Of My Country’: Here Are The Most Shocking Things I Saw In My Night At The Border)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on April 1 that Title 42 would end May 23, but due to a court order, the policy remains in place. Title 42 has resulted in the expulsion of 751,795 migrants so far in fiscal year 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

BORDER REPORT: The first group of migrants I encountered last week in Yuma, AZ were from China, Peru, Georgia, Venezuela, Cuba, and India Only a few dozen migrants out of the ~1,500 crossing each day into the Yuma border sector are being returned under Title 42 pic.twitter.com/iqdwAX0QKH — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 31, 2022

“I think because it’s a COVID mitigation thing, we do see sort of higher support for it, then if it were just sort of a pure immigration concern,” Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson told Axios, adding that Latino support for Title 42 was surprising.

Immigration was the top concern of 20% of Latinos polled, according to Axios.

Of those supporting the pandemic policy, 52% were Mexican Americans, 57% were Puerto Ricans and 53% were Cuban Americans, according to Axios. For Latino immigrants, 48% supported Title 42.

The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.7% and the poll was conducted June 9-18, surveying 1,018 U.S. Latino adults, according to Axios.

