SCOTT: Here’s The One Mistake Republicans Can’t Make If They Want To Win Big In November

I’ve been saying this from the start — 2022 is ours to lose.

In less than 2 years of Joe Biden’s presidency and the Democrat Party’s takeover in Washington, we have only seen one thing — pure incompetence that is hurting American families. Rip-roaring inflation, empty shelves, mothers who can’t find baby formula, a dangerous invasion at our Southern border, drugs and criminals marching in everyday, escalating spending and debt, a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that cost 13 Americans their lives, radical indoctrination of our children in schools and rising crime.

Now we are 4 months away from the 2022 midterms, and Republicans have a message of hope for our country. We are on the right side of the issues, and we are pushing forward. (RELATED: SHEFFIELD: Mighty Joe Manchin Once Again Holds The Line Against Dems’ Destructive Agenda)

The American people are going to deliver a complete butt kicking to the Democrats this November. The red wave will sweep the nation and here’s just a few reasons why.

Just last month, 1 million voters moved away from the Democrat Party and to the Republican party. In Florida, GOP voter registrations overtook Democrats for the first time. We’ve seen the same trends in states like Nevada and Pennsylvania. Voters are rejecting the Democrats’ radical agenda all across the country.

We have great candidates running for Senate this cycle and Republican enthusiasm is high. In the recent Georgia primary, voting soared to historic levels, with 450 thousand more Republicans voting than Democrats, despite the Democrats’ claims that Georgia’s new voting laws amounted to “voter suppression.”

Joe Biden’s support has crumbled. Tanked. Flat-lined. His political standing has been described as “terrible”, “plummeting,” and “underwater.” And now he is dragging the Democrats down with him.

Democrat candidates are trying hard to distance themselves from Biden in their states. It won’t work. We will make sure voters know that in Washington, every single one of these Democrats is supporting Joe Biden and his agenda wholeheartedly.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly has voted with Biden 94% of the time, despite claiming to voters at home that he would be an independent voice.

In Georgia, Sen. Raphael Warnock has voted with Biden 96% of the time, despite claiming to voters at home that he would be an independent voice.

In New Hampshire, Sen. Maggie Hassan has voted with Biden 96% of the time, despite claiming to voters at home that she would be an independent voice.

In Nevada, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has voted with Biden 92% of the time, despite claiming to voters at home that she would be an independent voice.

In Colorado, Sen. Michael Bennet has voted with Biden 98% of the time, despite claiming to voters at home that he would be an independent voice.

In Washington State, Sen. Patty Murray has voted with Biden 96% of the time, despite claiming to voters at home that she would be an independent voice.

Noticing a trend?

Outside of the incumbents running this cycle, Democrats’ Senate hopefuls are just as radical as the rest. Bernie Sanders disciple John Fetterman (PA), soft-on-crime Cheri Beasley (NC), two-faced Tim Ryan (OH), career politician Mandela Barnes (WI) and Pelosi puppet Val Demings (FL) have been all in on the radical Left’s agenda and completely out-of-touch with American voters.

The American people are ready for a change. They’re fed up with Joe Biden and the Democrats’ failed leadership and radical agenda in Washington.

But we need to fight every day.

We cannot waver and we cannot hold back. That is what got us where we are today, where we don’t control anything in Washington.

We can win, we must win and we will win. This November all Americans need to get out and vote. This is a crucial election for the future of our country, for our kids and for generations to come.

Rick Scott is a Florida senator. He has previously served two terms as the state’s 45th governor.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.