Playbook Is Super Eager To Ruin A New Couple’s Nuptials, And We Can’t Wait To See How It All Plays Out

Are you the person who discovered their boyfriend was getting married via Playbook? If so, we can’t wait to see how this whole situation plays out for y’all now that Overheard DC and Politico are involved.

Let’s start at the beginning of this modern love story. Like every great romance of the 2020s, it began for the public on Instagram, when Overheard Washington DC shared a series of amazing quotes on what it’s like to date in the nation’s capital.

“Your life could be worse…you could find out through politico playbook that the guy who you thought was your boyfriend got engaged,” read the first post on the page. Upon reading this hilarious quote, I immediately sent it to a close girlfriend, along with the name of a man we both know could totally be the guy in question.

Turns out, I wasn’t alone in my presumptions. Women dove into the comments section to tag their friends throughout the city. “This is an accurate summary of DC dating,” one wrote. “Brb sending this thread to the few women I know still using dating apps,” wrote another. (RELATED: ‘No Boring People’: Woman Goes Viral For These Ridiculous Wedding Rules)

But the story just got way, way bigger. “If you are the person who was overheard saying you found out your boyfriend got engaged via Playbook, please email us. We have some questions,” Politico shared to their Playbookers on Tuesday morning.

Without an exact time and date on when the overheard statement was sent to the Instagram account, it’s almost impossible to search through the plethora of engagement announcements and stories on the site. So, if your engagement was announced on Playbook, your nuptials might just be about to fall apart.