Crew Member From ‘Law & Order Organized Crime’ Shot And Killed

A crew member from “Law & Order Organized Crime” was shot and killed while working on the show in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.

Thirty-one-year-old Johnny Pizarro was sitting in his car in the Greenpoint neighborhood when an unidentified individual approached the vehicle and shot him in the neck and head, according to Deadline. Medical personnel rushed Pizarro to Woodhull Hospital Center in Brooklyn, where he was later pronounced dead at 6 am. The suspect remains at large, according to Deadline.

#BREAKING Man fatally shot while reserving parking spots for “Law and Order” shoothttps://t.co/0PsWTMDAUy — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 19, 2022

The 94th Precinct detective squad and the Brooklyn North Homicide Unit are currently investigating the crime, according to Deadline. Police are not yet certain if the suspect and victim were known to one another.

Pizarro’s job required him to clear parking spaces and guard equipment trucks used for the filming of the hit series “Law & Order Organized Crime,” according to The Guardian. His car was reportedly parked in a neighborhood that was scheduled to be used for filming. However, it is not yet clear if it was officially considered to be the set of the show at the time that the shooting took place, according to Deadline. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Trespasser On Drake’s Property)

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and producer Universal Television said in a statement, according to The Guardian. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time,” they said.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars Christopher Meloni in the role of Elliot Stabler, and has occasionally also featured his long-time colleague from “Law & Order: SVU,” Mariska Hargitay.