‘Law & Order’ Star Danielle Moné Truitt Is Not Taking The Subway

“Law and Order: Organized Crime” star Danielle Moné Truitt said she isn’t going to be using the New York City subway system, deeming it too dangerous and not worth the risk, the actress told Page Six on Tuesday.

Truitt’s character on “Law & Order” is the rough and tough Srgt. Ayanna Bell, a no-nonsense members in the organized crime unit. When the cameras aren’t rolling, though, Truitt seems to be a little more pragmatic about crime. The actress recently revealed to Page Six that when it comes to her personal safety, she doesn’t take any risks, and there’s one thing in particular she’s not going to mess with — the subway.

On the show, Truitt is a fearless leader. She heads a complex, incredibly specialized team with sheer determination and together, they embark on dismantling some of the most dangerous organized crime units in the city. She stars alongside “Law & Order: SVU” veteran Christopher Meloni, who immerses himself in gang culture and tries to infiltrate organized crime. Truitt’s character is astutely aware of the dangers lurking at every corner, and Truitt herself, has been paying close attention to those dangers as well. (RELATED: ‘I Catch Flies With My A** Cheeks;’ ‘Law And Order’ Star Opens Up About Life At 60 In Upcoming Issue)

According to Page Six, the actress recently relocated to New York in order to meet the demands of her heavy filming schedule for the show, and she’s cautiously adapting to her new life. Truitt told Page Six, “I think my resting bitch face and the fact that I walk so fast deters people from even thinking that they can mug me or mess with me or half way even talk to me.”

Truitt continued by saying, “That keeps me safe in New York and I don’t take the subway.”

It sounds like taking the subway is out of the question for Truitt.

The actress’ abundance of caution may stem from recent violence on the subway, or, maybe her role on “Law & Order” heightened her awareness of danger. Either way, you won’t be spotting Truitt on the subway anytime soon, so fans should plan to look elsewhere for that autograph.