Virginia Man Allegedly Charges Deputy With Sword, Gets Shot

A Virginia deputy opened fire on a man who allegedly charged him with a sword Monday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

Authorities have charged the 27-year-old suspect, Nicholas Gene Howell, with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, according to The News & Advance. Howell is in stable condition and receiving treatment in an area trauma center.

The deputy responded to a call for a domestic disturbance involving the caller’s adult son, who was armed with a weapon and allegedly made death threats to a family member, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy saw the suspect running behind the home upon arrival, according to authorities. As the deputy approached the suspect, the man reportedly charged at the deputy with a “33-inch Spartan Warrior-style sword.”

The deputy then shot Howell several times, according to authorities. The deputy performed first aid on the suspect until medics flew the suspect to a hospital by helicopter. (RELATED: Man Appears To Try To Hit Police Officers With A Tractor Bucket In Insane Viral Video)

The unnamed deputy — a six-year veteran — has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation. Additional charges are pending against the suspect, according to Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo.