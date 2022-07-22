‘Now Is The Time To Pray For My Friend’: Reality TV Star Has A Stroke

Reality television star Frank Fritz, best known for his work on The History Channel’s “American Pickers,” suffered a stroke and remains hospitalized.

A co-star from the show, Mike Wolfe, shared the news about Fritz’ condition in an Instagram post Thursday. “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts,” Wolfe wrote. “Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz hospitalized after stroke, former costar says https://t.co/u4hGpo3JMe pic.twitter.com/hGiT2sN5M9 — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2022

Wolfe addressed the status of his friendship with Fritz, and made a cryptic comment about Fritz having recently been on a “journey.”

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight,” Wolfe wrote. (RELATED: REPORT: Former Cowboys Star Marion Barber Died From Heat Stroke)

American Pickers star Frank Fritz suffers STROKE & remains in hospital as Mike Wolfe fears he won’t ‘make it’ — Fox3 Now (@fox3news) July 22, 2022

“Now is the time to pray for my friend,” he concluded.

Fritz has a long history of medical issues related to his back, which required surgery, according to TMZ. In addition, his Crohn’s disease forced him to step away from “American Pickers” over a year ago, the outlet reported.

Fritz last filmed for the show in March of 2020.