Man Who Allegedly Tried To Stab Rep. Lee Zeldin Let Out Of Jail

The alleged attacker of New York Republican Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has been released from jail just hours after allegedly attempting to stab the politician with a sharp object, authorities announced early Friday.

David Jakubonis allegedly climbed on stage and attempted to stab Zeldin saying, “you’re done” during a campaign stop in Perinton, New York, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release. Jakubonis was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted assault, then released from jail “on his own recognizance,” the sheriff’s office said.

Zeldin predicted the release of his attacker, saying Jakubonis will “instantly be released under New York’s laws” in a Thursday night tweet.

His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws. pic.twitter.com/wZEyIyrjFe — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

Zeldin’s alleged attacker was accosted by AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly, according to Fox News Digital.

“His right hand came up, I assume out of his pocket, and he had a blade on his hand,” Chenelly told Fox News Digital. “His fingers were like two finger holes in the blade and lunged at the congressman. And Congressman Zeldin blocked the first lunge. And then as he tried to lunge again, I grabbed him from behind and tackled him down to the ground and held him on the ground.”

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

