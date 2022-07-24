Massachusetts State Park Employee Allegedly Slashed In The Face By Woman At State Forest

An elderly Massachusetts state park employee was allegedly slashed in the face Saturday by a woman who was denied entry into a closed-off pond at a state park. The attacker subsequently fled the scene.

After the 63-year-old Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) staff member told the attacker that access to a restricted pond gate at Myles Standish State Forest in Carver, Massachusetts was not permitted, the woman retaliated violently and fled the scene, according to the Fall River Reporter.

DCR employee slashed in face after denying woman entrance to pond https://t.co/z2HL8y0fH1 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) July 24, 2022

Following the altercation, the unidentified female suspect fled the scene in an older-model Toyota coupe accompanied by a male companion, the Reporter noted.

Another DCR employee notified a Massachusetts State Police officer as well as a Massachusetts Environmental Police officer about the alleged assault, igniting a comprehensive search for the alleged female perpetrator. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Goes On Rampage After Being Denied Parking Spot. Police Use Helicopter To Find Suspect On Boat)

The search included collaboration between State Police, Environmental Police, two local police departments and even the State Police Air Wing which deployed helicopters to aid in the search, the Reporter noted. Despite coordinated efforts, the suspect was not apprehended, the outlet continued.

Worker at Myles Standish Forest in Carver was slashed in face Saturday by woman who was denied entry to a prohibited area. Search by Troopers, @MAEnviroPolice, @CarverPolice & @Plymouth_Police didn’t locate suspect. Read more here https://t.co/LSt3cVdsYH & call us w/any info. pic.twitter.com/U8RRWisqXK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 24, 2022



The 63-year-old man suffered a superficial injury as a result of the alleged attack.

While the DCR worker was treated at the scene by local first responders, he refused transportation to a hospital, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Rising Inflation Is Driving Up Elderly Americans’ Taxes)

The suspect is said to be a thin Hispanic female who was wearing a blue shirt and a bathing suit. Her companion who allegedly fled the area by her side was said to be a Black male wearing a red shirt and black trunks.

The investigation into the assault with a dangerous weapon remains ongoing, according to the Reporter.