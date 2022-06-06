Russian Helicopter Reportedly Gets Smoked In Crazy Viral Video

Ukraine allegedly managed to down a Russian helicopter in an insane video making the rounds online.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukraine reportedly shot down a Russian helicopter, and judging from the explosion, it’s hard to believe the pilot ended up in good shape. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the wild video below.

Higher quality video from Ukraine’s 128th Mountain Assault Brigade reportedly showing a Russian Ka-52 helicopter getting shot down yesterday. 2/https://t.co/BEeFUmNbeh pic.twitter.com/dTSlZ7oyUb — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 5, 2022

That’s without a doubt one of the most insane videos that we’ve seen out of the war between Ukraine and Russia. That helicopter got absolutely obliterated.

As soon as it hit the ground, it was consumed by a massive fireball. While it’s unclear if anyone survived, I’d bet the answer to that question is no.

Insane Video Shows Brutal Fighting On The Ground In Ukraine https://t.co/sIkI4Vw9Br — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2022

If you invade a country, you better be ready for people to fight back and to light you up every chance they get. Ever since Putin rolled his forces into Ukraine, the fighting has been fierce and brutal.

No matter how the war ends, it’s been very inspiring to see the resolve of the Ukrainian people. They refuse to just roll over and die, and I respect the hell out of that kind of attitude.

Insane Video Shows Fierce Fighting In Ukraine https://t.co/q5wL2BfwB9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them.