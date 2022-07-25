Cori Bush Refuses To Answer If Biden Should Run For President, Abruptly Ends Interview

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri abruptly ended an interview with a St. Louis reporter Monday after being asked about a possible re-election bid by President Joe Biden.

“Do you want to see Joe Biden run for a second term?” a reporter asked Bush in a video posted by Mark Maxwell, political editor for KSDK News on Twitter. (RELATED: Former Dem Party Chair Pours Cold Water On A Biden 2024 Run)

“I don’t want to answer that question,” Bush said, “He’s the President. He has the right to run for a second term.”

Bush quickly ended the interview after the question.

Does Congresswoman Cori Bush want to see Joe Biden run for a second term? An aide interjects. “I don’t want to answer that question,” she says, adding, “He’s the President. He has the right to run for a second term.” She had another event scheduled 20 mins later across town. pic.twitter.com/4FEpGP1jVK — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) July 25, 2022

Bush was not the only member of the group known as “The Squad” to duck the question of whether they would support a Biden re-election bid.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York dodged a similar question during a June CNN appearance.

“I mean first of all, I’m focused on winning the majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022, so we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN host Dana Bash. “But I think if the President has a vision, then that’s something certainly, we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

Bush did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

