Cori Bush Refuses To Answer If Biden Should Run For President, Abruptly Ends Interview

Harold Hutchison Reporter
Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri abruptly ended an interview with a St. Louis reporter Monday after being asked about a possible re-election bid by President Joe Biden.

“Do you want to see Joe Biden run for a second term?” a reporter asked Bush in a video posted by Mark Maxwell, political editor for KSDK News on Twitter. (RELATED: Former Dem Party Chair Pours Cold Water On A Biden 2024 Run)

“I don’t want to answer that question,” Bush said, “He’s the President. He has the right to run for a second term.”

Bush quickly ended the interview after the question.

Bush was not the only member of the group known as “The Squad” to duck the question of whether they would support a Biden re-election bid.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York dodged a similar question during a June CNN appearance.

“I mean first of all, I’m focused on winning the majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022, so we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN host Dana Bash. “But I think if the President has a vision, then that’s something certainly, we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

Bush did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.