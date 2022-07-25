Grass Fire Destroys Multiple Homes, Displaces Balch Springs Residents

A massive grass fire destroyed at least nine homes in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs, NBC 5 reported Monday.

The fire reportedly started along the northwest corner of Interstate 20 and South Belt Line Road when workers mowing a field hit debris. The flames subsequently burned fences in a nearby neighborhood before reaching homes on the 14700 block of Broadview Drive, according to NBC 5.

Balch Springs Fire Marshall Shawn Davis confirmed to NBC 5 that 14 structures sustained fire damage and up to 20 could be damaged in some way.

Homes along both Broadview Drive and Bell Manor Court were evacuated amid the fire while no injuries were reported, according to NBC 5.

JUST IN: Fire Chief for Balch Springs says spread of the fire that impacted 20 homes has been contained. However—there are still 4 homes on fire that they’re trying to extinguish. 14 caught fire—the remaining six either impacted by smoke, water, or fire line damage. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/KNpXC3ankh — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) July 25, 2022

Davis said that Balch Springs has eight firefighters working during the day and that an initial response was conducted with the only brush truck at the fire department’s disposal, NBC 5 reported.

Numerous firefighters from multiple surrounding departments including Dallas, Mesquite, Sunnyvale, Seagoville and Dallas County eventually aided the response in Balch Springs, according to NBC 5. (RELATED: After Losing Homes To A Massive Wildfire, Colorado Residents Are Slammed By Cost Of ‘Green’ Building Codes)

The Balch Springs Recreation Center is being made available for those impacted by the fire while the Red Cross is currently coordinating with Balch Springs Emergency Management to assist displaced families, NBC 5 reported.

The Balch Springs fire comes as a 16,000 acre fire currently threatens Yosemite National Park in California, and while record heat sparked a roadside wildfire and even forced a Royal Air Force (RAF) base to temporarily cease flight operations in the U.K.