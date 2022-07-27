University Of California-San Diego Appears To Offer Segregated Back-To-School Orientation

The University of California-San Diego (UCSD) appears to offer back-to-school orientation programs based on race, according to the school’s “Triton Weeks of Welcome” website.

UCSD plans to host a “Black, Latinx, and Native American Family Orientation,” from Sept. 9-11, according to the “signature events” flier for the school’s Triton Weeks of Welcome. The school also offers a “Black Surf Week” from Sept. 12-17.

BREAKING: University of California San Diego is hosting racially-segregated college welcome programs for the families of first-year students, explicitly prohibiting white families from participating. pic.twitter.com/ebraP45pex — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 26, 2022

Both programs appear to be designed for black students, though neither indicates that they are exclusively for black students. The “Black Surf Week” is “open to all UC San Diego undergraduate and graduate students,” according to the group’s website. However, students are encouraged to be interested in “exploring and discussing Black and African Diasporic relationships to land and water, and in building community.”

The website claims that “Black Surf Week” is attended by “predominantly Black diasporic folks of African-American, Kenyan, Ethiopian, Caribbean, Latin American, and mixed-race heritage.” It notes that “Native American, Pacific Islander, Latinx, Asian and white folks participated” in years past.

The group appears to be focused on “interrupting structural racism” as much as it does surfing, according to the website. (RELATED: California county Sued For Allegedly ‘Racist’ Government Contracting Requirements)

“Through our research and practice Black Like Water seeks to promote healing, restoration, and sovereignty in ways that do the liberatory work of not only combating anti-blackness and interrupting structural racism, but in a manner that also celebrates the Black diaspora, acknowledges ancestral practices and knowledge, and imagine Black futures,” the website’s “About” page reads.

Such programs skirt the line of possibly violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. City Journal reporter Christopher Rufo argued that the programming does indeed violate the Civil Rights Act.

“All of this kind of programming is a violation of the Civil Rights Act, but left-wing bureaucrats do not enforce race and sex discrimination as long as it is performed against supposedly ‘dominant’ groups, such as whites, Asians, and heterosexual men,” Rufo said on Twitter.

The University of California-San Diego did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.