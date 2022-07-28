Californian Abandons Her House Because Of Cartel Threat

The Daily Caller has released a new documentary detailing the struggle of northern Californians combatting large, local illegal marijuana harvesting operations run by drug cartels.

Narcofornia examines two counties fighting their battles against drug cartels taking over their community. In Siskiyou County, the fight has pitted Californians against Asian refugees. In Lassen County, residents scuffle with each other on whether they should embrace legal marijuana to weed out the illegal grows. Both counties’ conflicts highlight California’s legislative and legal failures and their abandonment of rural America. Click here to watch the trailer for Narcofornia.

“We got one lady and her husband who have been here over 40 years, and they’re just … done,” former game warden for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife John Nores told the Daily Caller in Narcofornia . “Everybody around her for hundreds of grows in hoop houses were unregulated cannabis farmers. And she’s hearing gunfire all night, cars ripping up and down the road, there have been death threats, there have been weapons brandished, there have even been shots fired at people.”

“We’re ready to move. We’re leaving everything, just to get away” from the dangers that come with unchecked illegal marijuana cultivation by cartel operatives in the region, that longtime resident told the Daily Caller. “No one is doing anything,” she continued.

California voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016. Newsom and his liberal political allies held that the state could generate millions in tax revenues while regulating a previously underground market. Six years later, the residents of Northern California have found out that Proposition 64 has created a new dynamic that incentivizes the cartels to establish illegal growing operations in their backyards. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Inside A Cartel Illegal Marijuana Operation Worker Camp)

The quaint agricultural region now faces violence, an economic burden and ecological damage sparked by the cartels’ operations. Meanwhile, the politicians who fueled the nightmare for their constituents show no signs of addressing the many problems at hand.

