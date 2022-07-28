Californian Abandons Her House Because Of Cartel Threat

The Daily Caller has released a new documentary detailing the struggle of northern Californians combatting large, local illegal marijuana harvesting operations run by drug cartels.
“We’re ready to move. We’re leaving everything, just to get away” from the dangers that come with unchecked illegal marijuana cultivation by cartel operatives in the region, that longtime resident told the Daily Caller. “No one is doing anything,” she continued.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH NARCOFORNIA
California voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016. Newsom and his liberal political allies held that the state could generate millions in tax revenues while regulating a previously underground market. Six years later, the residents of Northern California have found out that Proposition 64 has created a new dynamic that incentivizes the cartels to establish illegal growing operations in their backyards. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Inside A Cartel Illegal Marijuana Operation Worker Camp)
The quaint agricultural region now faces violence, an economic burden and ecological damage sparked by the cartels’ operations. Meanwhile, the politicians who fueled the nightmare for their constituents show no signs of addressing the many problems at hand.