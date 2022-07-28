Dua Lipa Fans Launch Fireworks During Indoor Concert, Causing Injuries

Dua Lipa’s Toronto concert was disrupted Wednesday when fans somehow managed to smuggle fireworks into the indoor concert venue and proceeded to set them off, causing multiple injuries.

The concert was hosted in the jam-packed Scotiabank Arena, and it remains unclear how the fans managed to get the fireworks past security, according to CBC News. Stunned fans ran for cover when the unauthorized fireworks were set off.

Toronto police confirmed three people were injured and treated by medics at the concert and did not require further medical intervention, according to CBC.

anyone know if these fireworks at the toronto dua lipa concert were planned?? i got a video of them shooting into the crowd and people running away. hope no one got hurt #DuaLipa #Toronto #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/YgfTvAvozr — aj🎊edtwt (@calsandbones) July 28, 2022

Video footage appears to show Dua Lipa’s shock when she heard the fireworks go off, and it was immediately evident that the special effects were not planned as part of her show. Multiple explosions featuring multicolored fireworks were visible as Dua Lipa and her dancers worked the stage, with looks of confusion on their faces.

Toronto Police Service reports that they responded to frantic calls to the arena shortly before midnight, and they continue to work with the security staff at the Scotiabank Arena as they investigate further. Police and security personnel continue to review surveillance footage to determine how the fireworks were smuggled in to the building, and to identify the individuals responsible for setting them off, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Security Guard Knocks Over Rage Against The Machine Guitarist Tom Morello While Chasing A Fan Off Stage)

There was no damage to the arena, and none of the victims required hospitalization, according to the outlet.