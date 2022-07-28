Iowa Might Be The Biggest UFO Hotspot In America

Citizens of Iowa reported seeing more than 1,100 unidentified flying objects, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

While the state doesn’t rank quite as high as California, Washington, Florida or Texas for overall reportage, the reports listed on the NUFORC for the Hawkeye State are something to behold. There were more than 200 instances of “triangle” shaped objects spotted in the sky, along with multiple instances of a “green ring” light.

A number of similar reports were made at the same locations, on the same days. For example, on Dec. 23, 2020, multiple people reported a huge number of lights, triangular-shaped objects and very fast-moving white lights.

China Claims It Might Have Detected Signals From Aliens, Then Deletes The Report https://t.co/IGqjhP4aCP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

Around a dozen UFO sightings have been reported in 2022 thus far, Axios noted. Axios also explained away some of the reports, such as one about “sounds” that echoed over Des Moines. It turned out that they were fighter jets, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Watch This Footage Of A Suspected UFO ‘Above The Clouds’ In The UK)

Most of the reports are yet to be explained.

“I was washing my car and taking pictures of it. When I looked back at the pictures I noticed a black circle in the sky in the picture,” one person from Pleasantville reported on the site, attaching an image of an alleged flying saucer.

To date, NUFORC has collected more than 150,000 UFO sighting reports, according to their homepage. Between May and June 2022, the site collected more than 700 new reports.