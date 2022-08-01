GRAPHIC: MMA Fighter Suffers Gruesome Nose Break

An MMA fighter suffered a gruesome nose break Sunday during a match after taking a knee to the face.

Blake Perry was fighting Marcel McCain at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat event in Stockton, California, when McCain grabbed Perry’s head and shoved his knee into Perry’s face. McCain’s knee immediately broke Perry’s nose.

Video footage shows Perry and McCain duking it out when McCain drives his right knee into Perry’s face.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

While most people probably would’ve tapped out, Perry kept fighting, with one of the hosts saying Perry was “unfazed” by the gruesome injury. Doctors eventually intervened and stopped the fight given the extent of Perry’s injuries, according to TMZ. (RELATED: WWE Superstar Shows Off Gruesome Pectoral Injury)

Al tipo le parten la nariz con un rodillazo tremendo y como si nada #A1Combat4 pic.twitter.com/L5fOyxdLNN — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) July 31, 2022

Perry appeared to make light of the injury, re-posting a video to his Instagram story that was captioned “y’all think his nose is broken?”

The video shows Perry’s nose completely flattened and pushed to the right side of his face.

Subsequent video footage (which may be even harder to watch) shows Perry getting his nose pushed back into place. Perry could be heard moaning as a doctor snapped the disfigured nose into alignment.