Giants Lineman Nick Gates Suffers Incredibly Gruesome Injury

New York Giants lineman Nick Gates suffered a brutal injury against Washington.

During the 30-29 Thursday night loss for New York, Gates appeared to snap his leg after it was rolled up on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Left guard turned center Nick Gates is down and Joe Judge is out to check on him, which is never a good sign. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 17, 2021

You can watch a video of his injury below, but be warned that it’s not good for people with weak stomachs.

He snapped his leg as he was grappling with 93. Oh wow #nickgates #nygiants pic.twitter.com/Zvx4e461cJ — Sam Zee (@SamZComedy) September 17, 2021

There’s no doubt at all that Gates’ situation appears to be very serious. Whenever it looks like your leg snapped, you know you’re in trouble.

As soon as he went down, it was crystal clear that he was in a ton of pain.

This is VERY graphic … but here’s what happened to Nick Gates. Awful. pic.twitter.com/EXZ6pOO5mA — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2021

Hopefully, Gates is able to return as quickly as possible, but I’m not holding my breath for that to happen in the near future.

Something tells me he’s going to be sidelined for a substantial amount of time.

Giants center Nick Gates was carted off the field after an apparent leg injury. Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jKkfzFWDwz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2021

Let’s keep our fingers crossed he’s able to bounce back better than ever.