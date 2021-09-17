Editorial

Giants Lineman Nick Gates Suffers Incredibly Gruesome Injury

Nick Gates (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SamZComedy/status/1438666626140938244)

New York Giants lineman Nick Gates suffered a brutal injury against Washington.

During the 30-29 Thursday night loss for New York, Gates appeared to snap his leg after it was rolled up on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of his injury below, but be warned that it’s not good for people with weak stomachs.

There’s no doubt at all that Gates’ situation appears to be very serious. Whenever it looks like your leg snapped, you know you’re in trouble.

As soon as he went down, it was crystal clear that he was in a ton of pain.

Hopefully, Gates is able to return as quickly as possible, but I’m not holding my breath for that to happen in the near future.

Something tells me he’s going to be sidelined for a substantial amount of time.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed he’s able to bounce back better than ever.