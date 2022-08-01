Video Captures Popular Rapper’s Horrifying On-Stage Injury

Rapper Lil Durk suffered an on-stage injury during his Lollapalooza performance Saturday.

Video shows Lil Durk singing into the microphone and walking across the stage when he was suddenly struck in the face by special effect smoke. He immediately clutched his face in his hands, and was visibly reeling in pain. He has since posted information about his recovery alongside an image of his face bandaged up during his hospital visit, according to his Instagram page.

“Woah, woah, you alright, bro? It shot straight up,” someone can be heard saying on the mic the moment the smoke hit Lil Durk in the face.

“Fuck it, no more smoke, let’s do it,” Lil Durk said, as he struggled to finish performing his set. Lil Durk started to walk backward after being hit, and it was evident that his vision was impaired as he stumbled across the stage. (RELATED: Dua Lipa Fans Launch Fireworks During Indoor Concert, Causing Injuries)

Lil Durk posted an image of himself sitting up in a hospital bed Sunday. His right eye was completely covered up in medical bandages, and he wore a mask over his face, preventing fans from being able to evaluate the rest of his face for wounds.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” Lil Durk wrote in his caption. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all,” he said, noting the effortful attempt at at finishing his set in spite of being wounded.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries he suffered, or when Lil Durk will be healthy enough to return to the live stage.