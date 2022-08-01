Terrifying Video Catches Sharks Swimming In Shallow Water Feet From Shore

Beach attendees received more thrill than they had bargained for Saturday after sharks were reportedly videotaped swimming in shallow water just feet from the shore at Neptune Beach, Florida.

“Get out the water!” someone screamed in the footage shared on Instagram by Kara Skonieczny. The video shows a shark fin swimming in a circle before being met by a second fin protruding from the water. (RELATED: ‘This Is So Incredible’: Scientists Caught Footage Of Sharks ‘Walking’)

The sharks were apparently feeding on batfish, according to the Instagram post.

🦈TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT🦈 My sorority sister @karaskonieczny took this video from Neptune Beach on Pine Street! 2 sharks way too close to the shore. Please be careful. There has also been a man reportedly bitten by a shark @ Jacksonville Beach today. More on Action News Jax @ 6 pic.twitter.com/VH4T0SAcnI — Alyssa Pejic (@AlyssaPejicWx) July 30, 2022

The same afternoon, a man was injured just down the coast in Jacksonville, Florida, in a possible shark attack.

While surfing, 16-year-old Nadya Hicks heard screaming from nearby, according to First Coast News. The teenager said she found a man covered in blood with his foot “dangling” from what she believed to be a shark attack, the outlet reported.

Lifeguards were reportedly called in to help with the “traumatic” injury, they confirmed to First Coast News.

This incident comes about a week after multiple shark sightings swept through New England, with over two-dozen shark sightings in Cape Cod.

The wave of shark sightings coincides with Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” which ended its 2022 season Sunday.