‘Always Causing Trouble’: Trump Blasts Pelosi For Taiwan Trip

Former president Donald Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her trip to Taiwan in a post on Truth Social Tuesday.

“Why is Crazy Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan. Always causing trouble,” Trump wrote. “Nothing she does turns out well (Two failed Impeachments, loss of House, etc.). WATCH!”

Pelosi landed in Taiwan late Tuesday local time despite repeated threats from China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the People’s Liberation Army would not “sit idly by” if she followed through on the visit.

Trump’s criticism breaks with 26 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who signed a statement supporting the Speaker’s trip Tuesday.

Twenty-six Senate Republicans, including McConnell, issue statement saying: “We support Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.” pic.twitter.com/sU9bMlcCQ0 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2022

The White House’s National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby defended the speaker in a press briefing Monday. (RELATED: ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Spars With Biden Spox Over Pelosi’s Trip To Taiwan)

“The speaker has the right to visit Taiwan, and a Speaker of the House has visited Taiwan before without incident, as have many members of Congress, including this year,” Kirby said.

The White House also confirmed its one-China policy, saying it does not support Taiwan independence.

“We have repeatedly said that we oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side,” Kirby said during the briefing.