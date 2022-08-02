Man With Jar Of Weed Allegedly Started Utah Blaze Trying To Burn A Spider

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (USCO) said deputies arrested a man in possession of drugs for allegedly starting a 60-acre wildfire trying to kill a spider with his lighter near Springville, Utah.

“Suspect arrested in fire east of Springville. He told law enforcement he was using a lighter to burn a spider,” the USCO tweeted Monday. “After he was arrested, @UCSO Deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in his backpack. He is being booked into jail.”

Suspect arrested in fire east of Springville. He told law enforcement he was using a lighter to burn a spider. After he was arrested @UCSO Deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in his backpack. He is being booked into jail. (I may be out of connection for a period of time.) — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) August 2, 2022

Deputies found a jar of marijuana and drug accessories in suspect Cory Allan Martin’s backpack after arresting him, according to The Associated Press. He was hiking in the foothills south of Salt Lake City close to Springville when he allegedly started the blaze, the outlet reported. (RELATED: US Govt To Blame For Burning 312,320 Acres In New Mexico)

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said that although deputies found drugs in his possession, Martin was not suspected of being high, according to The AP.

“What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know,” Cannon said, reported the outlet. “There may not be a why. He might not even know a why.”

Martin was arrested and booked into the Utah County jail on alleged possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and suspicion of reckless burn for the wildfire, reported the AP. Martin has a nearly $2,000 bail, according to the outlet.