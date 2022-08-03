US

Alex Jones Realized On The Stand That His Lawyers Accidentally Sent Private Texts To His Opposition

Alex Jones on witness stand

Screenshot/Twitter/Law and Crime Network

Samuel Nathan Contributor
InfoWars host Alex Jones discovered in court Wednesday that his legal counsel, apparently in error, shared his text messages from the last two years with his opposition. 

Jones lost his defamation trial in September 2021 for falsely claiming the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. The current trial will determine how much he owes the plaintiffs – families of the murdered students – in restitution.

While under cross-examination, plaintiffs’ attorney Mark Bankston told Jones his cell phone records prove that he lied during a pretrial deposition about not being able to find any text messages about Sandy Hook cases. Jones has made this same claim for years, The New York Times reported

WATCH:


“Mr. Jones, did you know that 12 days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?” Bankston rhetorically asked Jones. “And when informed did not take any steps to identify it as privilege or protect it in anyway. And as of two days ago, it fell free and clear into my possession. And that is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have text messages about Sandy Hook. Did you know that?” 

“I told you the truth. This is your Perry Mason moment,” a visibly irritated Jones replied. (RELATED: Alex Jones Ordered To Pay Damages In Defamation Case From Parents Of Children Murdered In Sandy Hook Massacre)

At another point in court Wednesday, Judge Maya Gamble admonished Jones several times for seemingly lying under oath. 


“You may not say to this jury that you complied with discovery. That is not true” Gamble said.

“I believe what I said was true,” replied Jones.

“Just because you claim to think something is true, does not make it true” she countered.