‘Massaging The Hole … With My Tongue’: Alex Jones Gets Into Mouthy Altercation With Judge

Podcaster Alex Jones got into a mouthy altercation with the judge at his defamation trial Tuesday.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones to spit out the gum inside his mouth during the course of testimony Tuesday, as seen in a clip shared on YouTube by the Law&Crime Channel. “It’s not gum,” Jones immediately responded.

The judge asked Jones what was inside of his mouth, reminding him that food and gum are not allowed inside the courtroom, video shows. “I had my tooth pulled a week and a half ago,” Jones explained, saying that the gauze inside his mouth is causing him pain.

“So you’re chewing on your gauze?” the judge responded. “Would you like me to show you?” Jones replied, seeming to pull the side of his mouth open and display it to the judge. “I was massaging the hole in my mouth with my tongue,” he continued, still showing the judge the hole inside his mouth despite protests from the judge.

The defamation case was brought against Jones in 2018 by the parents of the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre victims. Jones falsely claimed that the shooting was a hoax, and that the parents were paid crisis actors. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Shreds Amber Heard’s Legal Team, Has One Wish For Johnny Depp)

Nine families of victims of the massacre have brought suits against Jones and InfoWars. In 2019, he was ordered to pay $100,000 for Sandy Hook legal fees. You can watch the full day of testimony in the most recent trial here.