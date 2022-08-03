State Department Warns Americans About Potential Attack

The U.S. State Department issued a warning Tuesday to Americans to be on high alert after U.S. forces killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The department warned Americans should “maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad.” (RELATED: ‘Give Biden Credit’: Fox News Host Breaks From The Panel Over Zawahiri Killing)

“The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022. Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against U.S. interests in multiple regions across the globe. These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings,” the department’s warning continued.

Operatives killed Zawahiri on July 30 at 9:48 p.m. (July 31 at 6:18 a.m. Kabul time) via “an unnamed aerial vehicle,” the Biden Administration announced Monday. Zawahiri helped orchestrate the 9/11 attacks and became leader of al-Qaida in 2011 after U.S. forces killed Osama Bin Laden. Throughout the years Zawahiri orchestrated several attacks against the U.S.

Zawahiri and his family moved to a safe house in Afghanistan at some point within the past year, officials said. Zawahiri was said to be outside on his balcony when the U.S. conducted the fatal air strike.