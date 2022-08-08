Reality Star Ryan Fellows Killed In Crash During Filming

“Street Outlaws: Fastest in America” star Ryan Fellows was killed early Sunday morning while filming in the outskirts of Las Vegas.

Fellows died during a car accident while filming the popular Discovery show, TMZ reported. He was 41. Fellows leaves behind a wife and two children, according to Prime Timer.

The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss. — Street Outlaws (@StreetOutlaws) August 8, 2022

The accident happened in the eighth race of the nine scheduled for the evening, TMZ reported. Fellows was driving a gold Nissan 240z and lost control somewhere near the finish line. The vehicle flipped and caught fire, with onlookers unable to rescue Fellows in time, according to reports from the scene shared by TMZ.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a spokesperson for Discovery told TMZ. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” (RELATED: Soccer Player Dies After Being Beaten By Fans And Opposing Team Players)

“Street Outlaws” started filming in 2013 and has been renewed for at least 14 seasons, according to the show’s IMDb page. The spin-off series hit screens in 2020 with the “Fastest in America” brand, and has received fairly positive reviews from critics, the separate IMDb page noted.