Netflix Cancels ‘Q-Force,’ A Show About A Team Of Gay Secret Agents

Netflix has decided to cancel the cartoon “Q-Force” after just one season, surprising literally no one other than most of us who’d never heard of it.

The premise of the adult cartoon was pretty bizarre from the start. The story follows Steve Maryweather, portrayed by Sean Hayes, a previously “well-loved” employee at the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), who is reassigned to a West Hollywood department after coming out as gay, according to Collider. Steve decides to build out the WeHo department of the AIA with members of LGBTQ+ community.

AIA refuses to give Steve’s team any missions, which is in keeping with WeHo’s decision to defund the police so one can assume that extends to fictional agencies too? Most crimes don’t get prosecuted in California anyway thanks to their predominantly Soros-funded district attorneys, so why would this fictional intelligence agency waste their finances?

Regardless of the premise, “Q-Force” earned a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, just over 200 people even bothered to rate the show.

Don’t get me wrong, I love completely unrealistic cartoon plot lines like those in “Rick And Morty,” “South Park,” and even Netflix’s “Inside Job,” but the entire concept behind “Q-Force” sounds like it was really stereotype-y to the LGBTQ+ community. (RELATED: Netflix Puts Its Woke Employees On Notice With Blunt Memo)

None of this matters anymore, as “Q-Force” is dead after just 10 episodes, Collider reported. It’s the second “queer” series axed by the streaming service in the last week, AdWeek reported. Young adult vampire series “First Kill” was also cancelled after just one season, according to Deadline.