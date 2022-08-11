HART: We Each Commit Three Felonies A Day, Deep State Lying In Wait for Trump

“Bart, we live in a society of laws. Why do you think I took you to all those ‘Police Academy’ movies? For fun? Well, I didn’t hear anybody laughing! Did you?”

— Homer Simpson to his son Bart

Harvard University professor Harvey Silverglate estimates that daily life in the United States is so over-criminalized that the average American professional commits about three felonies a day.

The reason each of us commits a felony (plus) a day is that we are becoming a country of too many laws. Lots and lots of laws, layered upon each other with perpetual ambiguity. And it seems we keep adding to the laws that we have, thus making government larger and more unaccountably powerful with each bill the president signs. Enacting more laws, laws that even lawyers cannot understand, makes Americans less free.

About 90 percent of D.C. workers (lousy with government employees) are Democrats. Democrats win there with over 91% of the vote. It is so bad there that they don’t even have to cheat.