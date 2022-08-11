HART: We Each Commit Three Felonies A Day, Deep State Lying In Wait for Trump

“Bart, we live in a society of laws. Why do you think I took you to all those ‘Police Academy’ movies? For fun? Well, I didn’t hear anybody laughing! Did you?”
— Homer Simpson to his son Bart
Harvard University professor Harvey Silverglate estimates that daily life in the United States is so over-criminalized that the average American professional commits about three felonies a day.
The reason each of us commits a felony (plus) a day is that we are becoming a country of too many laws. Lots and lots of laws, layered upon each other with perpetual ambiguity. And it seems we keep adding to the laws that we have, thus making government larger and more unaccountably powerful with each bill the president signs. Enacting more laws, laws that even lawyers cannot understand, makes Americans less free.
About 90 percent of D.C. workers (lousy with government employees) are Democrats. Democrats win there with over 91% of the vote. It is so bad there that they don’t even have to cheat.
In the hands of a Deep State lawyer, a Washington D.C. grand jury can be made to “indict a ham sandwich.” And in the eyes of the left, no one is a bigger ham than Donald J. Trump.
Washington, D.C. is all about big government and politics. Crime and government abound in D.C. Neighboring states like Virginia are not yet polluted by Democrat bureaucracy-bullying. Not since the Battle of Bull Run have Virginians been so well advised to stay on their side of the river.
While sad and yet predictable, Deep State actors think they again have found something for which they can arrest Donald Trump. They overstep the bounds of reason — and probably the law — to desperately try to find one crime of the three we all commit daily to “get” the former president. He has been the Road Runner to their Wile E. Coyote for years. This 30-person, FBI, guns-drawn raid of Trump’s home is a sad day for America.
When a problem happens in this country, legislators from both parties run to the microphones, wag their fingers with amazement that it occurred, blame the other party, and announce another law that they are going to pass or an agency they will start. Most of the time, it just makes the matter worse. The Affordable Care Act was not affordable, the Patriot Act was not patriotic, and the Inflation Reduction Act will not reduce inflation.
Sure, I would like to remove that pesky tag from my pillow, but that is forbidden by federal law. So, I sleep each night, in my own home, with a pillow that I paid for, trying to keep that tag from scratching my head. I don’t need trouble. I also dream of the day that I can tape a baseball game “without the express written consent of Major League Baseball.”
Not long ago, a non-compliant Pentagon general was punished for committing adultery. In military law, adultery is a felony. In Congress it is mandatory. Even Kim Kardashian had a guy arrested under some privacy law violation exposure of her. This from a woman whose driver’s license picture is a nude selfie. In the case of this trumped-up case on Trump, the FBI and the DOJ teamed up to let this clearly political search warrant go through. Suddenly, Law Enforcement in D.C. is concerned that a document might be missing from the National Archives? The rogue FBI leaders at the top, so political that they are irreparably damaging the reputations of the FBI rank and file, were giddy about this raid. Seeing 30 agents with guns raid Mar-A-Lago created the most joy an FBI head has seen since J. Edgar Hoover found a handbag and matching heels he liked on sale. They even went through Melania’s closet, perhaps for a nice dress for the J. Edgar Hoover Smithsonian exhibit.
Or maybe when we all push back, the FBI will say that it was just a good, old fashioned, college frat boy panty raid on Melania’s closet. Let’s be clear. Law enforcement has not: raided Hunter Biden’s Secret Service-protected, $50k-a-month compound in Malibu, California or the Clinton Foundation or Hillary’s “bleach bit” servers; investigated Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with the Chinese spy he slept with; or investigated any of the Dems paraded to Epstein Island.
The FBI needs to raid Hillary Clinton’s home in Chappaqua to see if there are any signs that Bill Clinton ever slept there.
Ron Hart is a syndicated op-ed humorist, award-winning author, and TV/radio commentator; you can reach him at Ron@RonaldHart.com or Twitter@RonaldHart.