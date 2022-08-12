Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin To Depart CNN After 20 Years

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin announced Friday that he will depart from the network after 20 years for an undisclosed reason.

“Friends, I’ve decided that, after 20 years, I’m leaving @cnn after my vacation,” Toobin said in a tweet. “Was great to spend my last day on air with pals Wolf, Anderson and Don. Love all my former colleagues. Watch for my next book, about the Oklahoma City bombing, coming in 2023 from @simonandschuster.”

Toobin made the announcement just over a year after his return to the network from a hiatus after he was caught masturbating during a Zoom call with staffers from the New Yorker and WNYC. After the Zoom call incident in Oct. 2020, Toobin apologized, calling it “an embarrassingly stupid mistake.” CNN said they “granted” him time off to deal with “a personal issue.”

The New Yorker, where Toobin had been employed, first suspended and later fired him over the incident. He returned to CNN in June 2021, for the first time since the incident and apologized on air.