Bucking The Trend, One Small African Region Is Taking Sides With Taiwan

As China’s economic ties to Africa entrench further, one small, semi-autonomous African region is resisting Chinese advances in a move that mirrors Taiwan’s efforts to maintain autonomy from China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Somaliland, one of two remaining African political regions with formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, broke away from Somalia over 30 years ago but has yet to achieve recognition as an independent state at the United Nations, according to the WSJ. Beijing offered to build infrastructure projects in Somaliland if it would distance itself from Taiwan, but Somaliland refused, instead sending a delegation to Taiwan in February.

Somaliland is “open to all bilateral relations we can have with any country, but it has to be unconditional, no strings attached,” Essa Kayd, Somaliland’s foreign minister, told the WSJ. “We’re not going to allow anyone to dictate who we can have a relationship with.”

Taiwanese companies now have greater opportunities to develop into Africa’s advanced technical industries, innovation and entrepreneurship. Taiwanese enterprises will use Somaliland as a gateway to the expanding African market. — Amb Mohamed Hagi (@AmbMohamedHagi) August 2, 2022

After a fire in April destroyed a Somaliland market, China’s ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao, reached out to assist the breakaway state with economic recovery, the WSJ reported. He planned a visit to Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, including on his itinerary meetings with lawmakers, opposition leaders and students at local universities. (RELATED: China Walks Back Promise Not To Use Force In Taiwan ‘Reunification’)