Granholm Defends Inflation Bill By Explaining How Americans Can Spend More Money On Their Homes

The Biden Administration’s energy secretary Jennifer Granholm was schooled by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Brianna Keilar, Sunday, after making a series of comments regarding the Inflation Reduction Act.

The comments came after Keilar noted that there are three studies that show the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act will have no major impact on inflation and many major items in the bill will not take effect until 2023 or later, a clip of which was shared on Twitter. “So what specifically will this bill do to lower costs for Americans right now?” Keiler asked Granholm.

“First of all, immediately, people will be able to lower their fuel costs in their homes,” before describing how families can only lower these costs if they can prove they have installed energy efficient windows and other appliances on their homes.

“That is right away. Then, on top of that of course, if citizens want to install solar panels on their roofs so that they can generate their own power, that’s another 30% tax credit,” Granholm continued, “and of course there are the tax credits that are at the dealership for the automotive sector for electric vehicles and if you install an electric vehicle charging station in your home, you can get a tax credit.”

CNN: “What, specifically, will [the Bidenflation Scam] do to lower costs for Americans right now?” Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “If you install an electric vehicle charging station in your home, you can also get a tax credit!” pic.twitter.com/NKIQ4thvjK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2022