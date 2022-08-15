Kraft Heinz Issues Recall For Capri Sun Wild Cherry

The Kraft Heinz Company issued a voluntary recall of select Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice beverages Friday after a diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into a production line at their factory.

The multinational issued a warning statement about the contamination on its website with information about the particular units believed to be affected by this error and subsequent recall. Kraft Heinz estimates approximately 5,760 cases of the beverage are unsafe.

Kraft Heinz has advised consumers that only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products that meet specific criteria pose a risk. The affected units have a ‘Best When Used By’ date of June 25, 2023, and are limited to the 6.6 oz individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons. “Cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. Product is sold by the carton at retail,” Kraft Heinz stated on its website.

