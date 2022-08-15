Scientists Find Evidence Gay Couple Gave Monkeypox To Their Dog, CDC Updates Guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance Friday to cover transmission to animals after a paper published in The Lancet found evidence of transmission from human to animals in France.

The Lancet paper highlighted the case of two gay men in France who are believed to have spread monkeypox to their dog. The case is the first known example during the current outbreak in the Americas and Europe of transmission from humans to an animal.

Two men in France, one aged 44 with HIV and the other aged 27 without, came to a Paris hospital with skin lesions on June 10 and were subsequently diagnosed with monkeypox. 12 days after the onset of their symptoms, their four-year-old male Italian greyhound developed lesions as well. The dog was given a PCR test which came back positive for monkeypox.

Genetic sequencing of the dog’s virus and the virus found in one of the men confirmed them to be exact matches. The two men, who lived together but had a variety of sexual partners, said they shared a sleeping space with the dog at night.