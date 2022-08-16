Tar And Feather The Editor Who Greenlit This NYT Profile Of Joe Biden’s Sunglasses

The New York Times published an article Tuesday praising President Joe Biden’s aviator sunglasses, describing them as a symbol of his victories.

The article titled “The Return of Aviator Joe,” was written by Vanessa Friedman and described the sunglasses as being “front and center” to the president’s face as he recently broke out of COVID-19 isolation and achieved a legislative victory by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. The aviators are a representation of his victories, according to the Times.

“You know President Joe Biden is having a good day when he wears his aviators,” author Lis Smith told the New York Times. “You know he’s having a good month when you see him day after day wearing his aviators. It’s a sign he’s on a roll right now.”

The Times noticed that the sunglasses were “relegated mostly into the background” as the president handled “grim issues” such as the COVID-19 pandemic and his own infection, the war in Ukraine, and the economy. The president did not even bother to wear them at the G-7 Summit in June or at the annual White House Easter Egg Hunt, according to the article.

As the victories arose, the presence of the sunglasses returned, the Times described. The piece compared Biden to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise in the film “Top Gun: Maverick,” stating it is probably “not a coincidence” that the aviators’ re-emergence coincided with the film’s release.