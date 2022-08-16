Coroner Reveals Cause Of Death For ‘Empire’ Actress Roughly Six Months Later

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the death of famous “Empire” actress Lindsey Pearlman a suicide by sodium nitrite toxicity Monday.

The 43-year-old actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, a full six months ago, according to People. The autopsy revealed “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system.

Fans and loved ones were deeply concerned when Pearlman was reported missing Feb. 13. The victim’s cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted Feb. 17 that the star’s phone was pinged to Sunset Boulevard. This was approximately 1.5 miles from where Pearlman’s body was eventually located, near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to People.

Vance Smith, Pearlman's husband, confirmed her passing with a short message posted on Instagram. "The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken," Smith wrote.