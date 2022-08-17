DCNF Reporter Discusses Chinese Communist Party Involvement At Think Tank Once Headed By CIA Director

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter discussed a report that at least 20 members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) were hired by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace when CIA Director William Burns headed the think tank on NewsNation Tuesday evening.

“It remains unclear whether or not the individuals at Carnegie who did the hiring knew of this,” investigative reporter Philip Lenczycki told host Leland Vittert. “I’m still trying to get some answers from Carnegie, and the CIA also has not revealed whether or not any disclosures were made during Burns’ background check.” (RELATED: We Reported On Leaked Docs About China’s Genocide. The Chinese Embassy Sent Us An Eye-Opening Response)

The members of the CCP were hired between February 2015 and November 2021, when Burns was president of the think tank, the DCNF learned. The ties to the CCP were not disclosed in the profiles of the experts and were only discovered after an extensive search of Chinese records.