PALICZ: ‘No’ New Audits Is The Biden Admin’s ‘You Can Keep Your Doctor’

“If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” was the promise made to the American people by former President Barack Obama and echoed by Democrats and their media allies to sell Obamacare. President Obama’s promise became PolitiFact’s’ lie of the year as millions of Americans lost their healthcare plans.

President Joe Biden and Democrats now claim their plan to supersize the IRS to perform 1.2 million new audits will only be used to increase audits on billionaires and corporate tax cheats. They are lying to you. (RELATED: HICKS: Democrats Are Rolling Out Yet Another Bidenflation Scam)

Democrats’ reckless tax and spend spree includes $80 billion in new funding for the IRS to increase enforcement and hire 87,000 new IRS agents. Democrats believe the increased audits will shake loose an extra $200 billion in new revenue to help fund their bill.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre unequivocally stated that the IRS would perform “no” new audits on anybody making under $400,000 per year.

Biden’s top economic adviser Jared Bernstein followed up on Wednesday, claiming “resources will not add to audits for households under $400,000 and those same households will not see one penny increase in their taxes.”