University Of Tennessee ‘Volunteers’ Students For Critical Race Theory

All schools and departments under the University of Tennessee have created their own “Diversity Action Plan” to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), according to documents made public by the National Association of Scholars.

The Diversity Action Plans include “integrating anti-racism” and social justice into curriculums. The plan implements tenets of critical race theory into policies, curriculums and hiring and recruiting practices. (RELATED: UCLA Launches Database To Track ‘Attacks On CRT’)

The University of Tennessee mandated the creation of Diversity Action Plans for each academic department and academic college following the death of George Floyd, according to a press release. The plans were implemented in September 2020.

The College of Social Work states its mission is “grounded in anti-racism and social justice,” according to the documents. The college introduced a “social justice” minor for undergraduate students and implemented “theoretical frameworks” such as critical race theory into courses.

Students attending the College of Social Work are assessed on their “critical consciousness related to anti-racism and social justice” and 90% of the students have to score at least a 4 out of 5 on the assessment, the documents showed.