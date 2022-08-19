Man Accused Of Murdering Pregnant Girlfriend Who Refused To Have Abortion

U.S. Navy Lt. Emmanuel Dewayne Coble was charged Aug. 11 with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Raquiah Paulette King, according to police.

Police found King’s body in a ditch in Hanover, Virginia, on July 21, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. Coble allegedly shot King after they went to an abortion clinic together and she refused to undergo the procedure, according to a GoFundMe set up by Gregory King, who appears to be her father.

GoFundMe for the family of the victim.https://t.co/K97XyYbHDr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 19, 2022

King had moved to Virginia to be with Coble, but he began pressuring her to have an abortion after she became pregnant; she refused, leading to frequent disputes, according the the GoFundMe. The two eventually went to an abortion clinic together, but King changed her mind once inside, and Coble shot her on the way home, resulting in the death of her and her unborn child, the GoFundMe alleges.(RELATED: Biden Has A New Abortion Plan: Focus On Men)

King had been 20 years old and three months pregnant, a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman told People.

“I am incredibly proud of the diligence of our investigators and our law enforcement partners which led to the arrest of Emmanuel Coble. This arrest is the first step in bringing justice to Raquiah King and her family,” the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Coble’s attorney did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.