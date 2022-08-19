Shocking Footage Captures Crocodile Dragging Dead Man’s Maimed Body Through Lagoon

Shocking video footage captured the horrifying sight of a naked, partially dismembered man being dragged by a giant crocodile through a lagoon in Mexico.

The footage was originally posted by Porfirio Ibarra on Thursday, and shows stunned onlookers as they try to absorb the frightful scene unfolding in front of them in the waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas. The people that gathered could be heard exchanging a few words in Spanish while they watch the crocodile drag the naked dead body as it swims past them slowly.

The man was face-down in the water, and was missing the lower part of his left arm and foot. The gruesome showcase continued as the crocodile disappeared underneath one part of the lagoon and then reappeared on the other side, giving the onlookers a seemingly slow-motion view of the horrific scene.

“Presumably the man entered the lagoon to swim and was attacked by the animal,” wrote Ibarra, a local magazine editor, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Drone Footage Captures Alligator Attack That Leads To Gruesome Injuries At Lake Thonotosassa)

Cocodrilo pasea cadáver de un hombre en la Laguna del Carpintero en Tampico Tamaulipas, presuntamente el hombre ingresó a nadar a la laguna y fue atacado por el animal. pic.twitter.com/YRAiMdJuDZ — 𝑷𝒐𝒓𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒊𝒐 𝑰𝒃𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒂 (@Porfirioibarra) August 18, 2022

The jaws of the crocodile were clamped tight on the man’s right shoulder and his head, and the animal looked to be triple the size of its deceased victim. There are estimations that the crocodile could have been as long as 18 feet, according to The New York Post.

The lagoon is known by locals to be a very dangerous area, making swimming strictly prohibited. The eerie footage surely serves as a fresh reminder for those in the area to take heed and remain alert to their surroundings. The identity of the victim remains unknown according to The New York Post.