‘Eat D*ck’: MMA Fighter Joel Bauman Lashes Out At Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood

MMA fighter Joel Bauman launched into a bizarre tirade after a match in August, using his time in front of the camera to lash out against Jimmy Kimmel by calling him a “pedophile.”

After his TKO victory over Anthony Ivy in Fury FC 68, Bauman took control of the microphone and started his attack. He began by plugging his NFTs, and then took a sharp turn with his conversation. “To all those doubting my NFT, you’re looking at the guy that’s the reason that college athletes and high school athletes are getting paid today,” Bauman said, touting his own success. “Secondly, Jimmy Kimmel, viral this. I fight to eradicate childhood malnutrition from the planet, and until they release the flight logs, you, the mainstream media, Hollywood, you’re all pedophiles to me. Eat dick!” he shouted.

MMA Fighter Joel Bauman calls Jimmy Kimmel a pedophile and tells him to “eat dick” pic.twitter.com/SXuxoZxbnO — Libertariananitionalist (@RiceEat17712218) August 22, 2022

Beads of sweat dripped down his head and body as Bauman enthusiastically addressed the crowd. Fans, apparently stunned, started hollering from their seats in the arena, making a lot of noise over Bauman’s message. Seemingly egged on by the howls of his fans, Bauman took back the mic and loudly shouted, “Or AmICanceledYet.com.”

According to their website, Am I Canceled Yet is dedicated to “making a statement without having to.”

“If you believe everyone is free and equal and should have the right to express themselves how they want — this is YOUR brand,” the website states. (RELATED: REPORT: Judge Who Approved FBI Raid On Trump Linked To Jeffrey Epstein)

Bauman appeared to be taking aim at Hollywood’s elite, suggesting Kimmel would be among the passengers named in Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs. He went off about those who would potentially be exposed as having participated in the flights, which were part of a high-end pedophile ring.

Kimmel has not yet directly responded to Bauman’s unexpected shout-out suggesting he may be linked to Epstein.