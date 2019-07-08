Clinton Issues Statement On Epstein, Says He ‘Knew Nothing’ Of Sex Trafficking

Former President Bill Clinton said he “knew nothing” of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking, according to a statement issued Monday.

Epstein was arrested Saturday and charged with sex trafficking minors between 2002 and 2005. He spent time behind bars in 2008 after pleading guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution. He is a registered sex offender in Florida.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” the statement read. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Is Going To Jail. Could Bill Clinton Be Next?)

Statement on Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/98ha9YYd1l — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) July 8, 2019

Clinton only took four trips aboard Epstein‘s private airplane and has “not spoken to Epstein in over a decade,” according to the statement.

Flight logs from 2015, however, put Clinton on the “Lolita Express,” Epstein’s private airplane, more than a dozen times. Many of these flights were shared with a woman who is believed to have been involved with getting underage girls to perform sex acts for Epstein and his friends, Gawker reported.

The Secret Service was involved in every part of the trips, Clinton’s statement read. The four trips “included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” the statement read.

Clinton has taken at least 26 trips on Epstein’s plane, according to a Fox News article in 2016. Additionally, on some of the trips the Secret Service was absent, Fox News reported.

“Bill Clinton … associated with a man like Jeffrey Epstein, who everyone in New York, certainly within his inner circles, knew was a pedophile,” said Conchita Sarnoff, of the non-profit Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking, according to Fox News.

